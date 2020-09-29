Advertisement

FBI warns of false hacked voter information as 2020 election nears

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -As we get closer to the 2020 election, federal officials are working to prevent crimes like voter fraud.

We have just 35 days to go until election day.

“Americans have the right to a fair, open and honest election,” says SAC Kristi Johnson, FBI.

Right now in Pottawattamie County about 20 thousand ballots are being prepped to be mailed out to voters.

This is a scene playing out across the nation as more and more people are requesting absentee ballots.

As we get closer to the election the FBI says they are trying to raise awareness about what they are seeing this election season.

There are concerns about the potential spread of disinformation about cyberattacks on voting systems.

So, the Omaha FBI branch put out this video.

it says in part:

“Our office along with field offices across the country have assigned a special agent and an intelligence analyst who are serving as election crimes coordinators,” says johnson.

Local officials say they are also on it.

In Pottawattamie County, election officials are working closely to prevent any election crimes.

But they say as of now, there is nothing out of the ordinary to be worried about.

“We’re preparing for anything, you know, we have been in contact with our local sheriff’s office so we will be working closely with our local law enforcement as the election gets closer,” Kristi Everett, Pottawattamie County Elections Deputy.

The FBI says right now they are concerned about false claims of hacked voter information.

They say they are seeing foreign actors spreading false information online.

Officials say those false claims are intended to cast a doubt on the legitimacy of the election.

And the special agents are ready to investigate whatever comes their way.

“They are razor-focused on preventing and reacting to any election crime. In addition, our entire office is ready, willing and able to investigate,” says Johnson.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

