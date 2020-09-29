Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Great warm up today, chillier for the rest of the week

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a chilly start to the day with temperatures dipping into the 30s across parts of the area! Most of the metro woke up to readings in the lower 40s. Sunny skies and a west to southwest breeze help to warm us up nicely, with high temperatures reaching into the upper 70s to near 80 this afternoon. We’ll stay mild for the evening with temperatures in the 70s, though winds may be a bit on the breezy side at times. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lighters winds. We will cool off, but not nearly as chilly as last night with lows in the middle 50s.

Stronger northwest winds will take hold on Wednesday, pushing in some cooler air. Skies should remain mainly sunny, but despite the sunshine temperatures will be cooler than what we saw today. Highs likely only top out around 70 around the metro, with upper 60s north of I-80. Wind gusts could top 35mph at times during the early afternoon, likely making it feel even cooler. Temperatures will dip back into the 40s Wednesday night, however some clouds should keep us out of the 30s. Those clouds will lead to even chillier conditions Thursday, with highs only around 60 degrees. The coldest of the weather will likely by Friday morning, as lows dip into the upper 30s. A light breeze and patchy clouds should help to keep any frost development at bay for most of the area.

We try to warm back into the middle 60s by early in the weekend, but another shot of cool air keeps Sunday on the chilly side. A stronger warming trend appears to take hold by early next week. Temperatures jump into the 70s on Monday, and we could see 80s in the area by the middle of the week. In fact, warmer than average conditions are looking more likely for the middle part of October.

Mid-October Warm Up
Mid-October Warm Up(WOWT)

