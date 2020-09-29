Advertisement

Bailey Boswell Trial Day 5: Boswell, Trail’s landlords discuss strong bleach smell

Jennifer Koll testifies about the strong smell of bleach she noticed coming from the apartment her family rents out of their basement. Trail and Boswell lived in that apartment at the time of Sydney Loofe's death.
Jennifer Koll testifies about the strong smell of bleach she noticed coming from the apartment her family rents out of their basement. Trail and Boswell lived in that apartment at the time of Sydney Loofe's death.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The prosecution started the morning by calling Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell’s landlords from their apartment in Wilber.

Alan Koll, was the first of the family to testify.

He told the jury he met Trail and Boswell in June of 2017 when the two came to inquire about an apartment.

“They showed up and looked at the apartment, Aubrey did most of the talking,” Koll said. “They indicated they were antique dealers moving a business from Falls City to Lincoln and were looking for somewhere to live closer to Lincoln."

Koll told the defense that in these conversations Trail didn’t seem controlling.

“He asked Bailey, ‘what do you think, do you want to rent the apartment?’” Koll said.

Koll said Trail was the one who paid the rent. He paid in cash and often paid more than one month at a time.

The landlord’s interactions with Trail and Boswell were brief. Koll said they would say hello occasionally or he would drop off extra vegetables from their garden.

It wasn’t until November 15, 2017 that there was any unusual behavior.

Koll said he received a message from his wife saying when she drove into the garage she could smell a very strong smell of Clorox and it was affecting her asthma.

Jennifer testified following her husband.

She said she’s allergic to bleach so this day sticks out her mind.

“I react very quickly,” Jennifer said. “I throw up, get nauseous, headaches, start breaking out.”

Jennifer said the smell was so strong in the garage and throughout the entire home, she had to open all her windows and doors and step outside to get fresh air.

Because of her allergy, she doesn’t keep bleach in her home and nobody in her family uses it.

“I was looking for the source so I went toward the stairs leading down to the basement and the further I got down the stairs, the stronger the smell,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer’s son, Dayton testified that he lives in a bedroom in the basement that shares two walls with the apartment.

He lived there at the same time Boswell and Trail did, though he said he never interacted with them.

He told the jury he got home around 10:30 on the night of November 15 and stayed awake until 1 or 2 in the morning on the 16th.

He was asked if he noticed anything out of the ordinary.

“I don’t recall hearing any yelling or screaming,” He said. “If I did hear anything it would have been normal conversations. I’ve lived with neighbors my whole life almost so if I heard any normal conversations I’ve learned to tune it out."

He did say when he went to bed there was a slight bleach smell that got worse the morning of the 16th.

Jennifer also testified that she initially believed she saw Sydney Loofe at her home in Wilber prior to her disappearance, but now she thinks she could have remembered incorrectly.

The defense reminded Koll that in an interview with police she was confident she saw Loofe while mowing her lawn, but the prosecution said at the time Koll said Loofe was there, Loofe is seen working at Menards on security footage.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Downtown mural showcases Council Bluffs’ history

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
A portion of downtown Council Bluffs is getting a makeover. Peaking through a passage between Main St. and Pearl St. a mural is being painted to honor the history of the area.

News

Contractor troubles--10PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
A widow poured her heart and money into a unique project. A middleman company recommended a contractor to do a lot of the work, but little has been done.

News

Campaigning in Nebraska--10PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday Jill Biden campaigned in Douglas county for Joe Biden, Monday night Donald Trump Jr. was in town for his father. They are pushing for Nebraska’s second congressional district which presents a highly desired electoral vote.

Coronavirus

Tuesday Sept. 29 COVID-19 update: 143 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Mark Gudgel to run for Omaha mayoral candidacy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Local school teacher Mark Gudgel announced today he is running for mayor.

Latest News

News

Unfinished project troubles senior, trade company

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A widow poured her heart and money into a unique project. A middleman company recommended a contractor to do a lot of the work, but little has been done.

News

West Nile case reported in Douglas County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed the first case of human West Nile Virus.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler start before a warmer fall afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting Tuesday morning on a much cooler note but will easily top yesterday’s high in the 60s.

News

Homeless shelter prepares to send students safely back to school

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Open Door Mission is making every effort to protect both its children and everyone else in the shelter from COVID-19.

News

Fight for Nebraska’s 2nd congressional district

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Saturday Jill Biden campaigned in Douglas county for Joe Biden, Monday night Donald Trump Jr. was in town for his father. They are pushing for Nebraska’s second congressional district which presents a highly desired electoral vote.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and cool tonight, warmer Tuesday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Chilly and breezy for the overnight, but a brief warm up to look forward to for the middle of the week.