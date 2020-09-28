Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Blustery weather to start a windy and cooler week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies are likely today as we start a cooler and windy week. Highs in the mid 60s will feel cooler thanks to northwest winds at 15-30 mph gusting to 40 mph this afternoon. There is also a small chance of a spotty shower on the Iowa side of the river this afternoon too.

Blustery Monday
Blustery Monday(WOWT)
Blustery northwest wind
Blustery northwest wind(WOWT)

Breezy conditions are likely each day through at least Thursday this weekend as temperatures bounce around a bit. Highs on Tuesday will be the warmest of the week with upper 70s likely. Another surge of cooler air moves in for the end of the week with highs in the lower 60s by week’s end.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Partly to mostly cloudy skies persist for Monday, with a couple isolated showers possible during the heat of the day.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Much more fall-like weather ahead this week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Partly to mostly cloudy skies persist for Monday, with a couple isolated showers possible during the heat of the day. Highs will only top out in the low to mid-60s with very gusty NW winds up to 35 mph!

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
What a difference a day can make! Cloudy skies, light rain, and cooler temperatures for most of the day today. Partly to mostly cloudy tonight into Monday, with a few spotty showers remaining possible. Highs Monday in the low to mid-60s.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
Rain chances return to the forecast today - primarily during the morning and early afternoon. Dry air will keep totals lower, with gusty NW winds and highs in the lower-70s. More fall-like temperatures take us into the workweek!

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
It's been another hot, summer-like day, despite the increase in cloud cover! A front moves through tonight, with some very light showers possible beginning Sunday morning. Highs Sunday afternoon just top out in the low-70s.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Rain showers and cooler temperatures Sunday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Scattered showers – and even some thundershowers – are developing Sunday morning, pushing southeast through the afternoon. Behind the front, highs will be much cooler – but seasonable – topping out in the lower-70s.

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
Summer-like warmth returns today, with breezy conditions and highs in the lower-90s! A front moves through overnight, with some light showers developing by Sunday morning. Much cooler air moves in for Sunday and beyond.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Hot to start the weekend, cooling off by Sunday

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A hot start to the weekend with highs reaching into the 90s, but big changes roll in by Sunday into next week.

Weather

Hot to start the weekend, cooling off by Sunday

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
A hot start to the weekend with highs reaching into the 90s, but big changes roll in by Sunday into next week.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Near record warmth as we round out the week!

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:01 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting Friday with very mild temps in the 60s and this will be the start of a very warm late September day.