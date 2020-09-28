Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Blustery weather to start a windy and cooler week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies are likely today as we start a cooler and windy week. Highs in the mid 60s will feel cooler thanks to northwest winds at 15-30 mph gusting to 40 mph this afternoon. There is also a small chance of a spotty shower on the Iowa side of the river this afternoon too.

Blustery Monday (WOWT)

Blustery northwest wind (WOWT)

Breezy conditions are likely each day through at least Thursday this weekend as temperatures bounce around a bit. Highs on Tuesday will be the warmest of the week with upper 70s likely. Another surge of cooler air moves in for the end of the week with highs in the lower 60s by week’s end.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

