Person injures self with firearm while being booked into Omaha jail

(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department was called to the Douglas County Corrections Sunday night to help an officer. A firearm was discovered during a strip search while booking an individual.

According to a release, the individual threatened corrections staff and then fired the weapon, resulting in a self-inflicted wound.

The individual was then apprehended.

6 News was on the scene and saw an ambulance leaving the corrections center, but due to the ongoing investigation, no further information is available.

“Most importantly, we are grateful that the brave women and men of the Douglas County Department of Corrections were not physically harmed, though they are understandably shaken up by this incident,” said Mike Myers, director of Douglas County Department of Corrections. “We have a lot of information to analyze and discuss both internally and with the Omaha Police Department to ensure we never have a repeat of this event.”

