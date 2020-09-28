Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate shooting near 50th and Ernst

Jackson County deputies arrested Michael Mekara Sunday.
By Alex McLoon
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were called to the area of 50th and Ernst Sunday where they found a man with several gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old victim was transported to Nebraska Medicine after police found him in the area.

A mother in that neighborhood babysitting her kids and other children told everyone inside the house to hit the ground when they heard at least two gunshots from up the street.

Police say they’re still piecing together what lead up to the shooting.

They interviewed neighbors and surveyed the front of a home for shell-casings.

Police say the people involved live in the neighborhood, which is unsettling news for the mother we spoke to.

“I heard two gunshots; they were really loud. I’ve never heard that in this neighborhood, it’s pretty quiet. It’s terrifying to know someone would go and do that,” said Nichole Tunstall.

Police say a red-colored four-door sedan was involved.

Detectives interviewed the 17-year-old victim at Nebraska Medicine.

Police say his injuries were non-life-threatening.

