Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and cool tonight, warmer Tuesday

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a little morning sun, clouds filled in quickly this afternoon and evening across the area. The clouds along with a strong northwest wind kept temperatures on this chilly side, only warming into the middle 60s. Clouds will hang around into the early evening, then gradually thin out overnight. Winds will die down a bit as well, with temperatures falling off into the 50s after sunset. Expect a rather chilly night as overnight low dip into the mid 40s around the metro, and low 40s north of I-80!

After a chilly start, partly sunny skies and a southwest breeze will help to pull back in some warmer air. Temperatures should reach the 70s by early afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 70s for much of the area. Unfortunately, it will remain quite breezy with wind gusts of 25 to 30mph possible, especially in the afternoon. Wind will return to a northwesterly direction in the afternoon and evening, leading to another drop in temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Windy conditions expected Tuesday
Windy conditions expected Tuesday(WOWT)

We’ll still be mild on Wednesday, with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s. However the cooler air will continue to push in for the end of the week. High temperatures will likely only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s on Thursday and Friday. The chilliest weather is likely Friday morning, when much of the area could see temperatures in the 30s. Patchy frost will be possible, though a north breeze should prevent it from being widespread. Temperatures gradually start to warm through the weekend and into early next week, but the region continues to stay very dry.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Breezy and cool tonight, warmer Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chilly and breezy for the overnight, but a brief warm up to look forward to for the middle of the week.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Blustery weather to start a windy and cooler week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are likely today as we start a cooler and windy week.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Partly to mostly cloudy skies persist for Monday, with a couple isolated showers possible during the heat of the day.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Much more fall-like weather ahead this week

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Partly to mostly cloudy skies persist for Monday, with a couple isolated showers possible during the heat of the day. Highs will only top out in the low to mid-60s with very gusty NW winds up to 35 mph!

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
What a difference a day can make! Cloudy skies, light rain, and cooler temperatures for most of the day today. Partly to mostly cloudy tonight into Monday, with a few spotty showers remaining possible. Highs Monday in the low to mid-60s.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT
Rain chances return to the forecast today - primarily during the morning and early afternoon. Dry air will keep totals lower, with gusty NW winds and highs in the lower-70s. More fall-like temperatures take us into the workweek!

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
It's been another hot, summer-like day, despite the increase in cloud cover! A front moves through tonight, with some very light showers possible beginning Sunday morning. Highs Sunday afternoon just top out in the low-70s.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Rain showers and cooler temperatures Sunday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Scattered showers – and even some thundershowers – are developing Sunday morning, pushing southeast through the afternoon. Behind the front, highs will be much cooler – but seasonable – topping out in the lower-70s.

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
Summer-like warmth returns today, with breezy conditions and highs in the lower-90s! A front moves through overnight, with some light showers developing by Sunday morning. Much cooler air moves in for Sunday and beyond.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Hot to start the weekend, cooling off by Sunday

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A hot start to the weekend with highs reaching into the 90s, but big changes roll in by Sunday into next week.