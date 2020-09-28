David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and cool tonight, warmer Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a little morning sun, clouds filled in quickly this afternoon and evening across the area. The clouds along with a strong northwest wind kept temperatures on this chilly side, only warming into the middle 60s. Clouds will hang around into the early evening, then gradually thin out overnight. Winds will die down a bit as well, with temperatures falling off into the 50s after sunset. Expect a rather chilly night as overnight low dip into the mid 40s around the metro, and low 40s north of I-80!

After a chilly start, partly sunny skies and a southwest breeze will help to pull back in some warmer air. Temperatures should reach the 70s by early afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 70s for much of the area. Unfortunately, it will remain quite breezy with wind gusts of 25 to 30mph possible, especially in the afternoon. Wind will return to a northwesterly direction in the afternoon and evening, leading to another drop in temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Windy conditions expected Tuesday (WOWT)

We’ll still be mild on Wednesday, with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s. However the cooler air will continue to push in for the end of the week. High temperatures will likely only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s on Thursday and Friday. The chilliest weather is likely Friday morning, when much of the area could see temperatures in the 30s. Patchy frost will be possible, though a north breeze should prevent it from being widespread. Temperatures gradually start to warm through the weekend and into early next week, but the region continues to stay very dry.

