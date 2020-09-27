What to know before mail-in ballots are sent Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An impressive 100,000 mail-in ballot requests are being fulfilled Monday alone. A massive first-day number when compared to the 41,000 mail-in ballots requested in total for the 2018 election.

If you’re voting by mail instead of in-person but haven’t applied for your mail-in ballot there are a couple of ways to go about it. Every voter in Nebraska should have received a green postcard they can fill out and return to get their ballot. Or they can go online to the commission website and request a ballot there.

Once you mail your ballot back you can track it to make sure it’s processed and counted.

“We got a lot of new voters this time and while it’s a very small percentage the most common reason a ballot is rejected is because voters forget to sign the back of that envelope so sign that envelope before you return it,” Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said.

You can mail your ballot through the post office or deposit it at a dropbox.

