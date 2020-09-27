Advertisement

Sunday Sept. 27 COVID-19 update: 170 new cases in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 170 new cases Sunday and no new deaths.

The total number of lives lost remains at 193. A total of 8,996 test results were gathered by the DCHD in the past week. The positivity rate in the community last week was 8.8 percent, down from the 10 percent rate the week prior.

The total cases in the community have reached 15,935.

There have been 12,244 confirmed recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Sept. 26 COVID-19 update
Sept. 25 COVID-19 update
Sept. 24 COVID-19 update
Sept. 23 COVID-19 update
Sept. 22 COVID-19 update
Sept. 21 COVID-19 update
Sept. 20 COVID-19 update
Sept. 19 COVID-19 update
Sept. 18 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden battle over quick confirmation of court pick

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s announcement of Barrett for the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is launching a high-stakes, fast-track election season fight over confirmation of a conservative judge who is expected to shift the court rightward as it reviews health care, abortion access and other hot-button issues.

National

SCOTUS battle heats up this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Biden asks congress not to act on the nomination of President Trump's SCOTUS pick.

National

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

National

Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Trump holds a briefing at the White House.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Saturday Sept. 26 COVID-19 update: 77 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National

US colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Many major universities are determined to forge ahead despite warning signs, as evidenced by the expanding slate of college football games occurring Saturday.

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

Coronavirus

6 items to add to your packing list for COVID-era travel

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
By Sally French, NerdWallet
There are several less obvious items you may want to bring when you travel that you likely have not prioritized before.

National

Under virus strain, Europe’s leaders plead at UN for unity

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
This year’s unusual work-from-home General Assembly comes as COVID-19 cases escalate in many regions but especially in Europe, where some of the world’s most advanced hospitals in some of the world’s richest countries are again under strain.

Coronavirus

2 charged for handling of virus outbreak at Mass. veterans home where 76 died

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT
|
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Two former leaders of a Massachusetts home for aging veterans where nearly 80 people sickened by the coronavirus died have been criminally charged for their handling of the outbreak, the state’s attorney general said Friday.