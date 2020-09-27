Six people in custody during early morning standoff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are now in custody after a standoff with police early Sunday morning.

This is still a developing story, at this point, we don’t know if more people in the home near 42nd and Grand Ave.

The area is taped off near Central Park Elementary. At this point, 42nd St. is closed from Grand Ave. to Larimore Ave.

At around 4 a.m. police surrounded a home near 42nd and Grand Ave. Omaha Police said there were two possible shooting suspects inside of the house. They were not able to say which shooting incident they were connected to.

About eight police cars were in the area as police investigated.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.