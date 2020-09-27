Omaha Police investigate two deadly shootings overnight
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two homicides Sunday morning.
The first happened near 61st and Arbor around 1 a.m.
One person was found dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.
Details on a possible suspect have not been released.
Officers are still investigating what led to the shooting.
Just a few hours later around 3 a.m. police responded to a shooting near 49th and Pinkney.
When police arrived they found a man dead in front of a house.
An investigation into this shooting is also under investigation.
