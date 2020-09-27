Omaha Police investigate two deadly shootings overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two homicides Sunday morning.

The first happened near 61st and Arbor around 1 a.m.

One person was found dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

Details on a possible suspect have not been released.

Officers are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Just a few hours later around 3 a.m. police responded to a shooting near 49th and Pinkney.

When police arrived they found a man dead in front of a house.

An investigation into this shooting is also under investigation.

