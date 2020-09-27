Omaha Police investigate a deadly motorcycle accident
Motorcyclist dies in crash.
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person died in a crash just after 11 p.m. Saturday.
Omaha police said the crash happened near Abbott Drive and Crown Point Ave. They said a motorcyclist was traveling north on Abbott. Witnesses reported speeds of about 100 mph.
The motorcycle hit a pickup truck that was stopped in the left turn lane.
The motorcyclist, Michael Tresler, was taken to the hospital where he died. It was reported that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
No other injuries were reported.
Police are still investigating the accident.
