Omaha Police investigate a deadly motorcycle accident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person died in a crash just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha police said the crash happened near Abbott Drive and Crown Point Ave. They said a motorcyclist was traveling north on Abbott. Witnesses reported speeds of about 100 mph.

The motorcycle hit a pickup truck that was stopped in the left turn lane.

The motorcyclist, Michael Tresler, was taken to the hospital where he died. It was reported that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating the accident.

