Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Much more fall-like weather ahead this week

What a difference a day can make! Cloudy skies and light rain kept temperatures MUCH cooler Sunday. Some late-afternoon drying and peeks of sunshine allowed temperatures in the Metro to warm throughout the 60s, with 70s northwest, and some 50s still hovering down near the Kansas border.

Rainfall amounts stayed below a quarter of an inch for most of us, with the highest amounts southeast of Omaha. Not nearly enough to even make a dent in our growing rainfall deficit, but every drop counts.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with breezy NW winds dropping temperatures into the upper-40s and lower-50s. A few isolated showers and/or sprinkles remain possible.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies persist for Monday, with a couple isolated showers possible during the heat of the day. Best chance looks to fall over Iowa. Highs will only top out in the low to mid-60s with very gusty NW winds up to 35 mph!



High temperatures will then fluctuate between the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week with mostly dry conditions. We’ll have to keep an eye on the end of the workweek for a chance for frost!

