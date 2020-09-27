Hundreds attend community event held by Omaha Beef Football team

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Kids from across the metro joined the Omaha Beef Football team for a lesson on the game.

And, it wasn’t just the football team.

First responders also joined in at the event.

“We’re big on community outreach. we’ve been kind of stuck since all COVID,” says Officer Nick Jeanette.

Hundreds stopped by Seymour Smith Park throughout the day.

The event featured football, first responders and some dogs.

A fan favorite.

“They’re soft and cute,” says Bailey.

First responders got a chance to interact with the public at a community event for the first time in months.

Because of that, they say it was especially important to take the time to teach the next generation of drivers about the importance of wearing a seatbelt with a device that simulated a slow speed rollover.

“You get to that spot where you’re almost upside down and you truly understand what it would feel like if you’re in that roll over position and it gives people, even adults, kids. It shows them how important wearing that seatbelt truly is.” says Trooper Tyler Macnab.

The day full of events ended with some happy kids excited at the chance to get outside and play.

“I got to sack the quarterback and I got to make a touchdown!”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.