Advertisement

Hundreds attend community event held by Omaha Beef Football team

“We’re big on community outreach. we’ve been kind of stuck since all COVID,” says Officer Nick Jeanette.
“We’re big on community outreach. we’ve been kind of stuck since all COVID,” says Officer Nick Jeanette.(WOWT)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Kids from across the metro joined the Omaha Beef Football team for a lesson on the game.

And, it wasn’t just the football team.

First responders also joined in at the event.

“We’re big on community outreach. we’ve been kind of stuck since all COVID,” says Officer Nick Jeanette.

Hundreds stopped by Seymour Smith Park throughout the day.

The event featured football, first responders and some dogs.

A fan favorite.

“They’re soft and cute,” says Bailey.

First responders got a chance to interact with the public at a community event for the first time in months.

Because of that, they say it was especially important to take the time to teach the next generation of drivers about the importance of wearing a seatbelt with a device that simulated a slow speed rollover.

“You get to that spot where you’re almost upside down and you truly understand what it would feel like if you’re in that roll over position and it gives people, even adults, kids. It shows them how important wearing that seatbelt truly is.” says Trooper Tyler Macnab.

The day full of events ended with some happy kids excited at the chance to get outside and play.

“I got to sack the quarterback and I got to make a touchdown!”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dr. Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff visit Omaha metro Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Dr. Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff spent part of their day in the metro.

Coronavirus

Saturday Sept. 26 COVID-19 update: 77 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Dr. Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff visit Omaha, Papillion

Updated: 6 hours ago
Spouses of the 2020 democratic ticket met service members and their families in Papillion Saturday.

News

Council Bluffs 2-year-old hit by car dies

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
A two-year-old girl hit by a vehicle pulling into a driveway on Saturday afternoon has died, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Latest News

News

Saunders County Supervisor Larry Mach, wife Margaret, killed in car accident Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
A car accident Friday evening north of Wahoo has left two people deceased, one of which was a Saunders County commissioner, according to authorities.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Front brings changes for Sunday!

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Winds shift this evening and tonight, as a cold front moves through the region. Clouds increase overnight, with lows around 60°. Scattered showers look to develop Sunday morning, pushing southeast through the afternoon.

News

Elkhorn’s Camp Fear open for scary nights while taking COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Lauren Melendez
Now that spooky season is here, Camp Fear is a local attraction that celebrated their opening night Friday.

News

Staying safe during spooky fun

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Now that spooky season is here, Camp Fear is a local attraction that celebrated their opening night Friday.

News

Final push to get minority communities counted in 2020 Census

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
|
By Tara Campbell
The Census helps determine billion of dollars for everything from roads to Medicaid. So far more than 97 percent of Nebraska’s households have been counted.

News

Team Bike Rescue helps at-risk kids get their first bicycle

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT
|
By Roger Hamer
For 11 years, Rich Settje has been providing bikes for kids that otherwise would probably not have had one through his non-profit team Bike Rescue of Omaha.