Dr. Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff visit Omaha metro Saturday

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Dr. Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff spent part of their day in the metro.

The spouses of former Vice President Joe Biden and current Vice Presidential Candidate and Sen. Kamala Harris visit comes two days before Douglas and Sarpy County voters receive mailing ballots.

In just a few moments Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff will participate In listening session with Nebraska veterans and military families. They’ll also be touching on mail in voting. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/UECcu0fqn1 — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) September 26, 2020

They met service members and their families in Papillion who spoke about their struggles while serving our country.

Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff and several Nebraska military families had conversations about issues like service members' mental health and the challenges military spouses say go unnoticed.

People who were part of the socially distanced conversation said what’s on their minds when they get their voting ballot.

“I feel like we do a lot of lip service for veterans, and we don’t come through with the policies that are so needed for veterans on console mental health, education, taking care of the families et cetera, et cetera, but that was totally squashed today," said veteran Erik Servellon.

“I also wanted to talk about food insecurity. When you have military families that don’t know where the food is coming from, where they’re going to pay their bills or feed their children or go without it completely, there’s a problem," said military spouse Kaycee Greninger.

The Biden campaign calls these conversations their obligation to veterans.

Voters in Sarpy and Douglas Counties will receive mail-in ballots as early as Monday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.