Two dead from crash near Waterloo

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol have blocked off the intersection of 261st and Q Streets after a fatal car crash Friday evening.

Two vehicles were involved and two people have died while a third has been taken to a local hospital. Authorities on scene said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

The call came in at about 5:30 p.m.

A member of the sheriff’s office said a large truck was headed west oN Q Street, then veered into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

“We’d have to pull the date, but I don’t remember any fatality accidents around this area within the last, probably six months or so,” said Capt. Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Names of the victims will not be released until families are notified.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.