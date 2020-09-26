Advertisement

Saunders County Supervisor Larry Mach, wife Margaret, killed in car accident Friday

By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A car accident Friday evening north of Wahoo has left two people deceased, one of which was a Saunders County commissioner, according to authorities.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office reported County Supervisor Lawrence Mach, 71, of rural Weston was driving a vehicle with wife Margaret Mach, 66, as a passenger when they crossed Highway 92 heading southbound on Highway 109.

They were struck by an eastbound pickup driven by Tristan Goracke, 19, of Fremont. Emergency personnel responded to the scene at about 7:29 p.m.

Both Machs were pronounced deceased at the scene. Goracke was taken to Saunders Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Seatbelts were worn by all parties. Next of kin were notified.

