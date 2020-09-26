Advertisement

Saturday Sept. 26 COVID-19 update: 77 new cases in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 77 new cases Saturday and no new deaths.

The total number of lives lost remains at 193.

The total cases in the community have reached 15,785.

There have been 12,153 confirmed recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Sept. 25 COVID-19 update
Sept. 24 COVID-19 update
Sept. 23 COVID-19 update
Sept. 22 COVID-19 update
Sept. 21 COVID-19 update
Sept. 20 COVID-19 update
Sept. 19 COVID-19 update
Sept. 18 COVID-19 update

