Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Summer-like Saturday, Fall conditions Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is starting with a range of temperatures – cooler northwest, warmer southeast. The Omaha Metro is kicking off the day with lows in the mid-60s. The front that is causing this range of temperatures will lift today, allowing more summer-like warmth for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Highs this afternoon will top out in the lower-90s, just a few degrees off the daily record high of 95°. Omaha – Eppley Airfield had a high of 92° on Friday, just 1° shy of the daily record high set in 1998.

In addition to the heat, winds will pick up today, with SSW winds gusting up to 25 or even 30 mph. Winds shift this evening and tonight, as a cold front moves through the region. Clouds increase overnight, with lows around 60°.

Scattered showers look to develop Sunday morning, pushing southeast through the afternoon. Behind a front and due to an increase in cloud cover, highs will be much cooler – but seasonable – topping out in the lower-70s.

Even cooler air moves in for the start of the week, with highs Monday just in the mid-60s! We’ll see fluctuating temperatures next week, but all in all, conditions will be more fall-like.

