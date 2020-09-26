Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Rain showers and cooler temperatures Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday started off with a range of temperatures – cooler northwest, warmer southeast. The Omaha Metro kicked off the day with lows in the mid-60s. The front that caused this range of temperatures lifted back north today, allowing more summer-like warmth for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Gusty winds from the NNW allowed temperatures to heat back into the lower-90s for the Omaha Metro this afternoon. Some spots within the WOWT viewing area even made it into the mid-90s!

Winds shifted overnight, as a cold front moved through the region. Clouds increased overnight, with lows around 60°.

Scattered showers – and even some thundershowers – are developing Sunday morning, pushing southeast through the afternoon. Unfortunately, the air will be pretty dry underneath, which will cut down on our rainfall totals.

Hour by hour forecast Sunday (WOWT)

Behind the front, highs will be much cooler – but seasonable – topping out in the lower-70s. Clouds will decrease throughout the late afternoon and evening hours with NW winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Even cooler air moves in for the start of the week, with highs Monday just in the mid-60s! We’ll see fluctuating temperatures next week, but all in all, conditions will be more fall-like. We’ll have to keep an eye at the end of the workweek for our first chance for frost.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

