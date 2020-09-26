Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Front brings changes for Sunday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday started off with a range of temperatures – cooler northwest, warmer southeast. The Omaha Metro kicked off the day with lows in the mid-60s. The front that caused this range of temperatures lifted back north today, allowing more summer-like warmth for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Gusty winds from the NNW allowed temperatures to heat back into the lower-90s for the Omaha Metro this afternoon. Some spots within the WOWT viewing area even made it into the mid-90s!

Winds shift this evening and tonight, as a cold front moves through the region. Clouds increase overnight, with lows around 60°. Another plume of smoky haze will likely move in as well, before pushing south throughout the day Sunday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Scattered showers look to develop Sunday morning, pushing southeast through the afternoon. Unfortunately, the air will be pretty dry underneath, so not much in the way of rainfall totals is expected. Behind the front, highs will be much cooler – but seasonable – topping out in the lower-70s. Clouds will decrease throughout the afternoon and evening hours with NW winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Even cooler air moves in for the start of the week, with highs Monday just in the mid-60s! We’ll see fluctuating temperatures next week, but all in all, conditions will be more fall-like. We’ll have to keep an eye at the end of the workweek for our first chance for frost.

