Final push to get minority communities counted in 2020 Census

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the heart of North Omaha the push cannot be ignored; Census Bureau officials and community leaders are working hard to get everyone counted in the 2020 national headcount.

The census is so important in so many ways," said Juanita Johnson as she drilled a Census 2020 sign into a garbage can at Dreamland Park. “We all know federal funding is determined by the outcome of the census,” said Johnson, board chair of 24th Street Corridor Alliance.

The Census helps determine billion of dollars for everything from roads to Medicaid. So far more than 97 percent of Nebraska’s households have been counted.

“We want to make sure that the communities that are usually the toughest to get their questionnaire, not to delay any longer, to get it done,” said Bianca Ramirez-Salazar, a partnership coordinator with the Census Bureau.

“We only have about 3 percent left to go in the state of Nebraska, so we want that 3 percent not to wait for someone to knock on their door. We want them to get it done, but we will knock on doors to get to 100 percent.”

Lynn Jackson’s glad they knocked on her door a few weeks ago.

“I had received something in the mail to do it, but I didn’t get around to doing it, so I was glad when they came and I welcomed them and I did the census.

The census can be filled out the Census Bureau’s website, or by calling and getting and getting it done over the phone.

Jackson said it didn’t very long to fill it out.

“Maybe 10 minutes or better, just hitting the points like how long we’ve been there, race, and things of that nature.”

In March the Census Bureau began mailing out cards to each household; on it was a code that gave people access to the online questionnaire. It’s important to note that people who have misplaced or never received a code can still go online and fill out the form.

