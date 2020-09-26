Elkhorn’s Camp Fear open for scary nights while taking COVID-19 precautions

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - COVID-19 may have canceled several events but Halloween isn’t one of them.

Now that spooky season is here, Camp Fear is a local attraction that celebrated their opening night Friday.

“With COVID, we’re really concerned about safety and we wanna make sure that everybody that comes feels safe," said Bill Novak, director of operations at River West Park.

Organizers say the only things you should be afraid of are the creepy mannequins and not your health. Which is why they offer this socially distanced nightmare theater.

“Considering the fact that we probably won’t be able to trick or treat, we’re trying to take advantage of what we can do," said Carmen Navarro.

Navarro says its a relief to know she can bring her 7-year-old son to a facility enforcing masks and one where all the staff are COVID-19 compliant.

“My son is so young and you can only do so much. I don’t wanna take away from anything during his childhood," she said.

River West Park did cancel the attractions that require one to touch their way through. But Blood Rush, their 30-minute forest of terror is their safest spooky selection.

“We’re having a record of sales. I think people feel a little more safe outdoors,” Novak said.

