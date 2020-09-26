Council Bluffs 2-year-old hit by car dies

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A two-year-old girl hit by a vehicle pulling into a driveway on Saturday afternoon has died, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at about 1:05 p.m. to the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue for a reported injury accident.

BREAKING: Council Bluffs police tell me one person has been seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian accident. Working to learn more details. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/qs2U6TFN0k — Ashly Richardson (@AshlyWOWT) September 26, 2020

Upon arrival, members of the Council Bluffs Fire Department were treating the 2-year-old who had sustained life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine and pronounced deceased.

“Preliminary investigation indicates she was hit by a vehicle pulling into the driveway,” police stated. “At the time of this press release officers are still on the scene, however, the roadway is open to motorists.”

