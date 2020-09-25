Advertisement

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the tornado touched down around 74th Avenue North. Photos taken by fire crews show beach chairs and umbrellas strewn about on the shore.

Damage appears to be very minimal at this time. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.

Viewer-submitted videos can be seen below. WARNING: Some of the videos contain graphic language.

If you have photos or videos of the tornado, upload them here.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

All-female fire rescue team makes history

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN staff
It was the first time in nearly 60 years of the department that an all-women crew was called to serve as a team.

National

History-making all-female fire rescue crew

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
An all-women fire crew in Florida breaks barriers.

News

Sarpy County law enforcement agencies partner together to reduce traffic crashes after 22 fatal accidents in 2019

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Those working the deadly crashes decided they needed to find a way to prevent the crashes from happening in the first place.

News

Sarpy County Election Commission adds ballot dropboxes

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Sarpy County Election Commission officials added more dropboxes in response to a record number of mail-in ballot requests.

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

Latest News

National

GOP expecting Trump to tap Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are expecting President Donald Trump to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.

National

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Hot to start the weekend, cooling off by Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Koeller
A hot start to the weekend with highs reaching into the 90s, but big changes roll in by Sunday into next week.

News

Sarpy County traffic enforcement

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nebraska's fastest-growing county faced tragedy several times last year due to fatal crashes.

News

Last push to complete 2020 Census in pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The push is on to make sure every Nebraskan gets counted in the 2020 Census.