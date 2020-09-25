Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Near record warmth as we round out the week!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting Friday with very mild temps in the 60s and this will be the start of a very warm late September day. Near record warmth in the lower 90s is likely. The record is 93 today set in 1998. The forecast high is 92. SSW winds at 5-15 mph will aid in send that warmth our way plus it will be a tad humid.

Friday heat
Friday heat(WOWT)
Toasty September Days
Toasty September Days(WOWT)

Saturday has record heat potential as well but we’ll likely end up falling just a bit short. Then the cooler air moves in Sunday with highs likely in the lower 70s and a small chance of a little rain. Generally less than 0.2″ of a inch of rain would be expected for those that even see rain Sunday morning and afternoon. It will usher in cooler and more seasonal air for next week.

Temperature swing this weekend
Temperature swing this weekend(WOWT)

