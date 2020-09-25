More calls for Nebraska to extend emergency SNAP

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The calls are getting more and more urgent; people wanting to know why Nebraska’s not joining nearly every other state in extending emergency SNAP benefits amid the pandemic.

“It helped us a lot with those extra SNAP benefits,” said Frederick Deal, lineup up in his car at the Heart Ministry Food Pantry. “It allowed us to have food for the rest of the month and carry us through.”

In March the federal government loosened restrictions on snap benefits allowing all recipients the maximum amount each month, Nebraska’s the only state yet to extend it for at least one month since it expired in July.

“I feel like we’re being shunned. all the other states are doing it, why can’t we?,” said Deal.

Despite record-breaking lineups at food pantries across the state, Governor Pete Ricketts insists Nebraska’s doing fine.

“We are the least economically impacted state in the union according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis,” said the Governor. “We’ve got the lowest unemployment rate . . . in the country.”

It’s that focus on the economy that has some wondering why the Governor’s leaving money on the table.

“By turning away over $7 million in SNAP benefits to help struggling kids and families we are slowing down our state’s economic recovery,” said Julia Isaacs Tse, policy coordinator at Voice for Children in Nebraska. “Every $1 in SNAP benefits generates an additional $1.73 in economic activity. If you apply the economic multiplier we’re turning away over $12 million dollars in GDP per month."

When asked why he’s refusing millions in federal funds, the Governor said:

“All totaled we have to remember all this money has to come from somewhere. if we’re borrowing it from countries like China, or printing it, it’s going to have a long term impact.”

While those lining up at food pantries face an immediate impact.

“I wish he’d reconsider,” said Deal. “Because it would help a lot of people out greatly, so all I can do is pray on it.”

Nebraska Appleseed is still urging people to sign the petition calling on the Governor to extend the emergency SNAP benefits. On Monday it will be delivered to the Governor’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.