Lincoln man leads three separate agencies in pursuit before being arrested for DUI

It took officers from three law enforcement agencies to get a drunk driving suspect under arrest in the middle of the night.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It took officers from three law enforcement agencies to get a drunk driving suspect under arrest in the middle of the night.

The Cass County Nebraska Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to get Danny Hier of Lincoln to pull over for a traffic violation. But he refused and led a chase.

the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol ended up getting involved and eventually arrested him. He was booked for eight separate crimes including his second DUI, reckless driving, and driving with a revoked license.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

