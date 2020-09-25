Lincoln man leads three separate agencies in pursuit before being arrested for DUI

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It took officers from three law enforcement agencies to get a drunk driving suspect under arrest in the middle of the night.

The Cass County Nebraska Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to get Danny Hier of Lincoln to pull over for a traffic violation. But he refused and led a chase.

the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol ended up getting involved and eventually arrested him. He was booked for eight separate crimes including his second DUI, reckless driving, and driving with a revoked license.

