Friday Sept. 25 COVID-19 update: 122 new cases in Douglas County, 2 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 122 new cases Friday and 2 new deaths.

The total number of lives lost is now 193. Two women over the age of 70 have passed.

The total cases in the community have reached 15,688.

There have been 12,050 confirmed recoveries.

