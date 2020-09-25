Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Hot to start the weekend, cooling off by Sunday

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small plume of smoke drifted over the area this afternoon, bringing hazy skies back to the area. The smoke keeping temperatures slightly cooler than expected, but we still warmed to around 90 degrees. That’s more than 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Aside from a few clouds drifting in, quiet and warm weather will rule for the Friday evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 80s through sunset, cooling off into the 70s and 60s overnight.

Another hot day is expected for Saturday. After a start in the 60s, partial sunshine and breezy southwest winds will help to quickly boost temperatures back into the 80s by the lunch hour. Winds could gust over 25mph at times Saturday, especially in the morning. High temperatures likely top out in the low 90s around the metro, nearly 20 degrees above average!

A cold front will move through late Saturday evening, swinging winds around to the northwest, and pulling in cooler air. Clouds will increase as well, with spotty showers possible by Sunday morning. Breezy northwest winds, cloudy skies, and spotty showers will keep temperatures on the cool side Sunday afternoon. High temperatures likely only top out in the low to mid 70s.

Breezy and cool conditions will continue on Monday, with highs likely in the 60s. Temperatures may rebound into the 70s for Tuesday and Wendesday, before even chillier air moves in later in the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday may only reach the low 60s, with lows in the lower 40s around the metro. Northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa could see lows in the 30s!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

