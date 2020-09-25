Athlete of the Week: Millard West’s Skylar Walters

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At the start of the season, Skylar Walters was the setter for the Millard West junior varsity volleyball team.

She expected that’d be the case throughout the season.

Last week, she was called up to the varsity squad as an injury replacement.

She made her first varsity start against Papillion-La Vista, a team ranked fourth at the time.

Skylar helped the Wildcats win by dishing out 45 assists.

“It was an amazing experience. Like, I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Walters said. “That’s pretty good for a JV setter coming into a varsity match for sure. It was insane to even have stats this year. So, that was awesome.”

Not only did she play well, but her leadership impressed her coach and helped keep her with the varsity team.

“She comes in and has trust in her players. The players have trust in her and that’s the biggest thing. She’s able to go out there, get the job done, follow the game plan, and then lead us to where we need to go,” Millard West head volleyball coach Joe Wessel said.

“She’s a leader, even as a sophomore – as a 15-year-old.”

Walters said being with the varisty team is a lot of fun and that all of her teammates are extremely supportive and helpful.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.