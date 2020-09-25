Advertisement

7 teens injured in head-on crash

By Kevin Westhues
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

Seven teenagers were injured in a head-on crash Thursday night. Douglas County Sheriff investigators told 6 News at the scene that all of them were conscious when they were taken to a hospital.

Seven teens were injured in a head-on crash in the Bennington area.
Seven teens were injured in a head-on crash in the Bennington area.(WOWT)

They tell us that a car with six teens was heading eastbound near 147th and State Street. The car left the lane and the driver overcorrected crashing head-on into an oncoming car with one teenager. One of the victims was pinned for a time. First responders reported that the other six were outside the vehicles when they arrived. It was not clear at the time if any had been ejected or if all got out on their own.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska Medicine was victim of cyber attack

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Westhues
Nebraska Medicine was victim of cyber attack

News

Scurlock family speaks out - 6:30PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
The family of shooting death victim James Scurlock hosted a press conference Thursday at 3 p.m.

News

New laundromat in North Omaha-5PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
For years the Heart Ministry has provided food, healthcare, and job programs to an underserved area of the city.

News

Scurlock family speaks out -5PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
The family of shooting death victim James Scurlock hosted a press conference Thursday at 3 p.m.

Latest News

News

New laundromat in North Omaha-4PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
For years the Heart Ministry has provided food, healthcare, and job programs to an underserved area of the city.

News

Push for SNAP benefits - 4PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
Nebraska continues its push for SNAP benefits.

News

Federal Judge serving U.S. District Court of Nebraska dies unexpectedly

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
A federal judge serving in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska has died unexpectedly.

News

Heart Ministry Center opens new laundromat in North Omaha

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
For years the Heart Ministry has provided food, healthcare, and job programs to an underserved area of the city.

News

OPD officers undergo de-escalation training

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Roger Hamer
Across the country, we’ve seen several incidents where police have used physical force to subdue a suspect lately.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Fantastic this evening, on the hot side Friday and Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Another beautiful fall evening across the metro, but some Summer-like weather is on the way for the weekend.