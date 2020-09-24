West Omaha homeowners dispute over mismatched fence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After spending thousands of dollars on expensive fences some west Omaha homeowners are shocked to see a cheaper one go up right behind theirs.

Behind their new houses with expensive landscapes, homeowners see a fence that doesn’t fit.

“it looks like something that should be on the farm,” said Kim Morman, a homeowner.

Not to keep animals in but people out of harm’s way. The fence surrounds a silt collection basin built by the Papio Natural Resources District.

“You could climb right over it, you could jump over it,” said Wally Pasko, a homeowner.

The Wire and Pasko’s $10,000 aluminum fence stand barely six feet apart.

“It’s not very wide it’s going to be difficult to maintain I have no idea what it’ll look like in six months but right now it makes no sense whatsoever,” said Pasko.

Papio NRD general manager John Winkler said, the fence identifies property boundaries, it provides liability protection for taxpayers and the federal permit for the project requires fencing.

This may look like no man’s land but the NRD says its responsibility stops here so maintaining this section of landfalls on the adjacent homeowner at least for now.

The NRD general manager says the fenced land will be turned over to the city of Omaha soon though the city attorney tells me he knows nothing about it. Some homeowners say neither do they.

“It doesn’t look like a fence that even should be behind these homes. If they’re going to do a fence at least put something up that would be appropriate,” said Mormon.

The Homeowner’s Association President says a wood fence like around Lake Zorinsky would have been a better look.

Kathy Pasko, a homeowner said, “We already have nice fencing and landscaping and we don’t need this.”

But for all its taxpayers the NRD says the fence is the best fit on a tight budget.

While the basin starts out like a lake, the area will eventually become a wetland. There will be a public trail around it. But the primary purpose is to collect and prevent sediment from clogging Lake Zorinsky a few miles downstream.

