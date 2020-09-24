Advertisement

Thursday Sept. 24 COVID-19 update: 147 new cases in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 147 new cases Wednesday and 2 new deaths.

The total number of lives lost has remains 191.

The total cases in the community have reached 15,566.

There have been 11,903 confirmed recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Sept. 23 COVID-19 update
Sept. 22 COVID-19 update
Sept. 21 COVID-19 update
Sept. 20 COVID-19 update
Sept. 19 COVID-19 update
Sept. 18 COVID-19 update
Sept. 17 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

United to offer COVID testing for some travelers

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
United Airlines will offer coronavirus testing on flights from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaiian airports. Passengers with negative results won't have to quarantine for two weeks.

Coronavirus

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The figure coincides with evidence that some newly laid-off Americans are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear their pipelines of a backlog of jobless claims.

Coronavirus

Annual Lennon tribute, in 40th year, goes online

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There was no way it was being canceled, not on what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday, not on the tribute’s 40th year.

National

Drug companies work jointly to boost vaccine confidence

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The comments come as scientists scramble to develop a vaccine that would protect the public from a pandemic that has killed nearly 1 million people worldwide.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA head says science will guide decisions on COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The FDA says it is considering tough guidelines for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus

US experts vow ‘no cutting corners’ as vaccine tests expand

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Coronavirus

Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.

Coronavirus

New Year’s Eve in Times Square incorporates virtual elements

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers say New Year’s Eve in Times Square will incorporate virtual elements and be scaled down and socially distant on site in response to the coronavirus.

National

US hits grim milestone as Fauci, Redfield testify

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Passing a grim milestone of 200,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths, the focus shifts to a vaccine to save lives. The U.S. leads the world in total cases. Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and other health experts testified before a senate committee on the Trump administration's coronavirus response.

Coronavirus

Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic.