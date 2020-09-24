Nebraska sees surge in COVID-19 cases, doctors say mask-up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The signs at the entrance of Justin Thompson’s trucking and excavating business in Washington County are very clear, if you’re wearing a mask you’re not welcome.

“I don’t want people coming on my property wearing masks because there’s a lot of people who come and go. And if something goes missing and I have a video of someone with a mask on I’ll never figure out who it is,” said Thompson, who thinks masks are a waste of time.

I don’t wear a mask unless I have to," said Thompson. “I believe that herd immunity would be better than trying to avoid catching COVID-19.”

That kind of false hope has doctors concerned. They say science has proven a lot over the past six months.

“Masks work. The data is robust,” said Dr. John Lynch, Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA). “We’re in a position now to prevent additional transmissions through the effective use and widespread use of masks.”

A drive deeper into Washington county reveals more resistance.

“We don’t have a mask mandate so people don’t wear their masks as they would in Omaha where there’s a mandate,” said Gina Graffeo

Outside the urban centers, Nebraska’s not too big on mask mandates.

“The really challenging issue of course is that states and healthcare jurisdictions and some smaller counties and cities have really been left on their own to decide about mask guidance,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, with the IDSA, noting the results are not good.

“That’s left us with a patchwork of inconsistent guidance and patchwork of inconsistent behavior,” said Dr. Marrazzo. “That’s been augmented by the lack of consistent messaging and role modeling from the national leadership level and that’s just really empowered a huge cauldron of confusion and defiance.”

Something Gina Graffeo’s all too familiar with. She told 6 News she wants to wear a mask

but she’s afraid.

“People would be like, ‘Oh, look she’s one of those mask wearers,’ and there’s just so many different opinions about wearing masks.”

As cases of COVID continue to rise the experts are saying ignore the opinions and follow the facts.

“I think the bottom line is it doesn’t matter what side of the aisle you’re on politically, the numbers are the numbers and you can’t argue with them and they are not going in the right direction,” said Dr. Marrazzo.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.