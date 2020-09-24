Advertisement

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Warmer end to the workweek!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting Thursday with temperatures in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Visibility is much better this morning – in comparison to this time Wednesday morning – but a few clouds have moved in overnight.

Clouds will decrease throughout the morning, with more hazy sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will top out around 10° above-normal, with temperatures in the mid-80s. Mostly clear skies take us into tonight with lows back in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Hour by hour forecast Thursday
Hour by hour forecast Thursday(WOWT)

We’ll continue to heat things up Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper-80s and lower-90s! The record high for Friday in Omaha is 93°; the record on Saturday is 95°. I don’t think we’ll break these records, but temperatures will be well above-normal!

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

We’ll see our first taste of cooler weather Sunday, with highs dropping into the upper-70s. One long-range model has reintroduced a chance for rain Sunday, but we’re keeping it isolated for now. Most of the 10-day forecast is looking very dry, unfortunately.

A more drastic push of colder air arrives by mid next week, with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. Winds will be gusty as well for the start of October.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

