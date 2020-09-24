Heart Ministry Center opens new laundromat in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For years the Heart Ministry has provided food, healthcare, and job programs to an underserved area of the city.

Now the ministry is offering a new service to North Omaha, one that people who live in the area say is much needed.

There are very few services available for people who live along north 24th street.

The Heart Ministry Center recently opened its Fresh Start Laundromat near 24th and Binney.

“But I think there’s a lot of positive momentum and hopefully our laundromat helps things in North Omaha continue to trend in a positive way,” said Eric Crawford, CEO of Heath Ministry Center.

The Heart Ministry has installed state of the art equipment in their laundromat, there are 24 dryers, 20 washing machines, and the machines will wash very large loads.

There are two 80-pound washing machines here the average household washing machine can handle between 7 and 8 pounds a load.

Keith Taylor lives close to the new laundry Keith says it’s much needed and he plans to wash clothes there.

“It’s very convenient like I said vie been going out to Papillon and there are ones around on 30th and Ames, but right in the center of North Omaha right here there’s nothing and for people who don’t have like washers and dryers it’s super convenient,” said Taylor.

Heart ministry officials hope the new laundry will help spur more positive growth in this area that needs more business and services.

The heart ministry center laundromat is an extension of their job placement program, giving participants an opportunity to work at the laundromat.

