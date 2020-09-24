Gordon to retire from baseball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WOWT) - After graduating from Lincoln Southeast, Alex Gordon went on to have great success on the baseball diamond for the Huskers.

It led him to the MLB Draft where he was the number two overall pick back in 2005; However, he didn’t have great success right away as a pro.

He persevered, moved from third base to left field, and the rest is history.

Gordon had a great 14-year career with the Kansas City Royals, which was fitting being the MLB team so close to home for him.

He was a seven-time Gold Glove Award winner as an outfielder and is all over the Royals' all-time charts.

After almost retiring last offseason, Gordon is calling it a career in 2020.

His last game will be Sunday against the Detroit Tigers.

Gordon said he looks forward to spending more time with his family in retirement.

