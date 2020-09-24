Advertisement

Gordon to retire from baseball

By Rex Smith
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WOWT) - After graduating from Lincoln Southeast, Alex Gordon went on to have great success on the baseball diamond for the Huskers.

It led him to the MLB Draft where he was the number two overall pick back in 2005; However, he didn’t have great success right away as a pro.

He persevered, moved from third base to left field, and the rest is history.

Gordon had a great 14-year career with the Kansas City Royals, which was fitting being the MLB team so close to home for him.

He was a seven-time Gold Glove Award winner as an outfielder and is all over the Royals' all-time charts.

After almost retiring last offseason, Gordon is calling it a career in 2020.

His last game will be Sunday against the Detroit Tigers.

Gordon said he looks forward to spending more time with his family in retirement.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

AP Sources: Pac-12 football to kick off in fall

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Creighton volleyball players are taking advantage of extra time before their season

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Rex Smith
Now the the NCAA has approved fall sports to play in the spring of 2021, Creighton volleyball players are excited.They now have a date on the calendar to prepare for.

Sports

Gale Sayers dies after battling dementia

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
Omaha Central High School graduate and NFL great Gale Sayers died this morning after a lengthy battle against dementia. He was 77 years old, the Pro Football Hall of Fame made the announcement.

Sports

NCAA approves fall sports in the spring

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
The NCAA is ready to move forward with fall sports in the spring. That’s the recommendation from the Division I Council and supported by the Division I Presidential Forum, the Division I Board of Directors.

Latest News

Nebraska

Future Husker Koby Bretz is all over the field for Westside

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Koby Bretz found the endzone twice in the first quarter on Friday against Papillion-La Vista. Both times, it was on a pass from quarterback Cole Payton.Bretz, a 6′ 200 pound senior, is set to play defense for the Cornhuskers in college, but in his senior year, he’ll play every snap of the game if given the opportunity.

Sports

Union Omaha drops second straight game

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Union Omaha’s second go-around with the first ever team it faced, New England Revolution II, did not go as well as the first one.The Owls dropped the match 2-0. They gave up goals in the 11th and 98th minutes.

Sports

Thumbs up or thumbs down on the Huskers schedule?

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Third time’s the charm? Maybe not in this case. As the Big Ten released its third schedule of the year this morning, there are mixed reviews around the state.

Sports

New Husker football schedule released

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The new Big Ten schedule was released Saturday morning.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Aurora vs. Gross Catholic

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from a week four matchup between Aurora and Gross Catholic on Friday Night Fever.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Elkhorn North vs. Beatrice

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from a week four matchup between Elkhorn North and Beatrice on Friday Night Fever.