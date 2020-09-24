Gale Sayers dies after battling dementia

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Central High School graduate and NFL great Gale Sayers died this morning after a lengthy battle against dementia. He was 77 years old, the Pro Football Hall of Fame made the announcement.

At 34 years old Sayers is the youngest inductee in the hall’s history. That happened in 1977 just 16 years after his senior year at Omaha Central High School. Not only was Gale a great football player but also a standout athlete in track as well at Central.

He was one of the best running backs in NFL history and nicknamed the “The Kansas Comet.”

His number 40 was retired by the Bears. Sayers was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977. (Chicago Bears)

His wife partly blames his football career for the dementia that he developed several years ago. It was quite a career, Gale holds the NFL record for the most touchdowns scored in a single game, it happened in his rookie year at Wrigley Field against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sayers was a two-time All-American at Kansas and inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as well. He was a fourth round pick of the Bears and scored 22 touchdowns that rookie year earning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Sayers was also named an All-Pro during the first five of his seven NFL seasons.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.