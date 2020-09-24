Federal Judge serving U.S. District Court of Nebraska dies unexpectedly

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal judge serving in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska has died unexpectedly.

The court says Senior District Judge Laurie Smith Camp passed away in her home overnight.

President George W. Bush appointed her to the position in 2001 and received 100 percent confirmation in the senate.

Born in Omaha, she was the first U.S. District Judge in Nebraska. She is survived by her two children.

