David’s Evening Forecast - Fantastic this evening, on the hot side Friday and Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Full sunshine this afternoon brought us some fantastic early fall weather. Temperatures warmed well above average for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid 80s. We will hold onto the 80s through the early evening, dipping back into the 70s after sunset. A few clouds may drift through at times overnight, but otherwise quiet conditions are expected with light winds. Overnight lows should fall back into the lower 60s. Humidity will be a touch higher than the past few nights, a little more noticeable as we head into Friday.

After a comfortable start, we will heat up quickly on Friday. Temperatures reach the 80s by the lunch hour, with highs likely topping out in the low 90s. However we likely stay just shy of the record high of 93. The Summer heat sticks around into the weekend, with temperatures reaching back into the 90s once again on Saturday.

Below average temperatures are still likely for much of next week! In fact the cooling trend we’ve been expecting appears to be kicking in a little quicker. Northwest winds and perhaps a few isolated showers will help to drop temperatures back into the mid and upper 70s on Sunday, with even cooler weather expected on Monday. A stretch of 60s appears possible beginning on Monday and lasting through at least Friday. Overnight temperatures may be especially chilly, with lows in the lower 40s, or perhaps even upper 30s for parts of northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa.

Much cooler weather expected next week (WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.