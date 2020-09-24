Creighton volleyball players are taking advantage of extra time before their season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Now the the NCAA has approved fall sports to play in the spring of 2021, Creighton volleyball players are excited.

They now have a date on the calendar to prepare for.

The extra time they have before the start of the season is something they’re looking at positively.

All the players are using the time to work on their own games and little things they want to improve.

Given that they can’t do full group workouts right now, it makes sense.

“I think this really is a good opportunity for us to come in solid,” Senior Grace Nelson said. “Usually you come back with a small amount of summer workouts and then a quick preseason. Then, you’re kind of on your feet and playing big matches, but this is kind of cool that we get a build up and get to hone our skills from the beginning.”

