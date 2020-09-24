Council Bluffs neighborhood fed up with smelly sinkhole

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The sinkhole has been growing for about a year and the sewer smell coming from it has been getting worse.

Multiple neighbors around 32nd and 12th Ave in Council Bluffs tell 6 News the water from their sinks smells bad and they’ve switched to only using bottled water.

Those who spoke said they’ve filed complaints and have talked to the city multiple times but they’ve never received much information on getting it fixed.

One mother said she’s worried it’s a health hazard.

“It’s just getting out of control. And there have been so many accidents because it’s widening. That hole was not that big originally but it’s broken up even further,” resident Candace said.

The Council Bluffs public works department said they’re working with a contractor to get it fixed. They’re focused on finding the root of the problem so it doesn’t collapse again.

As for the smell, the city said there is no health problem and the sewer line is intact. They plan to have it fixed by the end of the year.

