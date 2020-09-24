Advertisement

Business owner accused of blowing up Wardrobe Spa pleads no contest

(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Michael McKernan, owner of Wardrobe Spa and accused of causing an explosion inside his business, pleaded no contest Thursday morning to charges.

According to a release, McKernan entered the plea for one count of second-degree arson and burning to defraud insurer.

McKernan’s business exploded back in 2018. Investigators later determined the act was arson and in 2019, The Sarpy County Attorney’s Office filed charges against McKernan.

According to a release, the business owner drilled holes into gas lines that led to a dryer and a furnace. The leaking gas then ignited.

McKernan sought to recover money from two insurance companies. An investigation revealed his business to have lost $100,000 in its first six months.

He will be sentenced in December.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

