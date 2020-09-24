Advertisement

Blair senior residence battling Covid-19 outbreak; 5 new cases

Crowell Memorial Home
Crowell Memorial Home(WOWT)
By Lauren Melendez
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crowell Memorial Home, a long term care facility in Blair - housing some of Nebraska’s most vulnerable population - has 25 residents and 12 staff members confronting the crippling disease.

The home first announced the outbreak Friday, September 18th and its averaged one case a day, ever since.

The facility’s Executive Director Jaclyn Svendgard declined an on-camera interview, but shared a news release stating in part:

Officials at Crowell however, have not given any details on how the outbreak started.

Three Rivers Health Department says its “aggressively responding” to the situation.

As of Wednesday, there are 249 Covid-19 cases in Washington County, which amounts to a 6.3% positivity rate.

Statewide, 137 out of 211 long-term care facilities are dealing with the virus.

