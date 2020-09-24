Blair senior residence battling Covid-19 outbreak; 5 new cases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crowell Memorial Home, a long term care facility in Blair - housing some of Nebraska’s most vulnerable population - has 25 residents and 12 staff members confronting the crippling disease.

The home first announced the outbreak Friday, September 18th and its averaged one case a day, ever since.

The facility’s Executive Director Jaclyn Svendgard declined an on-camera interview, but shared a news release stating in part:

“For privacy reasons, Crowell Memorial Home cannot comment on any deaths, hospitalizations or other details regarding the condition of our residents or employees. We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. Communication remains strong as this has not been a surprise to our residents, their families, or our dedicated staff, however, we want to make our community aware and reassure everyone that we are on top of the situation.”

Officials at Crowell however, have not given any details on how the outbreak started.

Three Rivers Health Department says its “aggressively responding” to the situation.

As of Wednesday, there are 249 Covid-19 cases in Washington County, which amounts to a 6.3% positivity rate.

Statewide, 137 out of 211 long-term care facilities are dealing with the virus.

