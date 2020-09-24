Advertisement

Airlines and unions plead for more federal help

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - More than 6 months after the coronavirus hit the United States, airlines are still hurting.

The Payroll Support Program, a part of the CARES Act, is helping pay airline workers' wages, salaries and benefits now. But the assistance stops on September 30 if Congress does not extend the financial assistance.

The three largest airlines in the country, Delta, American and United, said they would have to start furloughing 40,000 workers on October 1 if the extension does not come through.

“It’s devastating all across the industry,” said David Supplee, a Union representative for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union.

David Supplee was an American Airlines mechanic for more than 40 years. He took a voluntary separation from the company in April after the pandemic hit. The airline was cutting jobs and offering benefits to people who agreed to leave.

“I’m in a position where it was beneficial I could go, hopefully saving somebody else’s position,” said Supplee.

Supplee is one of thousands who left an airline job he loves because of the economic downturn. He’s still representing workers for the union, which includes major and regional airlines, like Air Wisconsin and Hawaiian Airlines. Supplee says he’s seen so many workers lose their jobs since COVID-19 hit “not knowing what tomorrow is going to bring”.

“There’s nothing out there for people,” he said.

Major Airlines, unions and workers are pleading with Congress to extend payroll protections to keep workers employed. They’re asking for an additional 25 billion dollars through March 2021.

“Are we working to try to resolve this? Absolutely. Are we trying to make this a priority? Yes,” said Louisiana Rep Garret Graves (R-LA).

Graves is a Ranking Member on the House Subcommittee on Aviation. He said he is pushing for more assistance for the airlines in a funding package by October 1. But he said the ongoing tensions on Capitol Hill are making it much more difficult to provide more relief for the airlines.

Some experts say bailouts are not the answer. Veronique de Rugy, a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, is one of them. She says the airlines should just declare bankruptcy to adjust to the virus' economic impact.

“Bankruptcy doesn’t mean an airline is going under. It doesn’t mean it’s disappearing. What it means is it’s keeping off some creditors at bay and, in exchange, it is actually restructuring its business model,” she said.

De Rugy said the mounting coronavirus federal assistance comes at a high cost to taxpayers as the national debt continues to rise.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Nebraska Democrats announce Preston Love Jr. as write-in candidate for Senate

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
In an announcement Thursday from a popular north Omaha eatery, the Nebraska Democratic Party said it is backing Preston Love Jr. as a write-in candidate for U.S. Senate in the November election.

State

Former Nebraska GOP chairman Chuck Sigerson dies at 75

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Former Nebraska Republican Party chairman and former Omaha City Council president Chuck Sigerson has died after a decade-long battle with complications from a heart attack.

News

Sasse and Janicek debate COVID, police reform, and healthcare

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
In their first and only debate, incumbent Republican Senator Ben Sasse and Democrat Chris Janicek, a small business owner, faced off on the debate stage in Lincoln. The two candidates fielded several questions on foreign and domestic policies, including some of the most divisive issues in the country right now.

News

Sasse, Janicek debate

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Politics

Sen. Ben Sasse debates Democratic challenger Chris Janicek

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Emily Dwire
Democratic challenger Chris Janicek will take on Republican Sen. Ben Sasse in a televised debate Friday night.

Latest News

Politics

Chris Janicek not backing down from Nebraska Senate race

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak and Brian Mastre
Embattled Democratic Senate candidate Chris Janicek is giving an update Monday ahead of the deadline to withdraw his candidacy.

News

Gretna mother celebrates medical marijuana on the November ballot

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Emily Dwire
Crista Eggers is a fierce advocate for medical cannabis. This week she’s celebrating the measure making it onto the November ballot in Nebraska after enough signatures were validated in the state. She says it’s been a goal and a dream she and many others have worked so long for.

News

Medical Marijuana

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Politics

Brad Ashford won’t be a write-in candidate for Nebraska senator

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Former Congressman Brad Ashford confirmed on Thursday that he will not be running against Sen. Ben Sasse as a write-in candidate on the November ballot, citing a lack of time to run an effective campaign.

State

Iowa SOS says absentee mailings breached voters’ information

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Iowa’s elections office has accused county officials who tried to make it easier to vote by mail during the pandemic of illegally breaching voters’ personal information.

Regional

Party disavows Kansas candidate who admitted to revenge porn

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
|
By JOHN HANNA
The Kansas Democratic Party has declared that the 19-year-old nominee for a state House seat is “unfit” for office because of “alarming behavior” that includes admitting to circulating revenge porn.