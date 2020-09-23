Advertisement

Wednesday Sept. 23 COVID-19 update: 97 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 97 new cases Wednesday and 2 new deaths.

One woman and a man over the age of 75 have sadly passed, according to Douglas County. The total number of lives lost has reached 191.

The total cases in the community have reached 15,419.

There have been 11,818 confirmed recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
