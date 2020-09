Wednesday Sept. 23 COVID-19 update: 97 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 97 new cases Wednesday and 2 new deaths.

One woman and a man over the age of 75 have sadly passed, according to Douglas County. The total number of lives lost has reached 191.

The total cases in the community have reached 15,419.

There have been 11,818 confirmed recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

