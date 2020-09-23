Advertisement

Two local groups come together to help feed families in need during COVID-19 pandemic

“I can’t even get into the depths of how hard this is. I’m out every day helping out but I can imagine all the families with kids having to rearrange their schedules you know 'hey, where’s my next check coming from. Where’s my next meal coming from," says Foot.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A warm meal has become a luxury for some hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now two groups are coming together to make sure kids in need, won’t go to bed hungry tonight.

The chef leading this effort has a very special connection to the community here.

He says this is personal for him.

“I’m in my home area. I live not even three minutes from here," says Greg Foot, Mobile Grace Cafe Chef.

Greg Foot lives just up the road from the South Omaha boys and Girls Club where he is serving food to kids impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He sees how devastating the virus has been in his community.

“I can’t even get into the depths of how hard this is. I’m out every day helping out but I can imagine all the families with kids having to rearrange their schedules you know 'hey, where’s my next check coming from. Where’s my next meal coming from," says Foot.

So he and other at mobile grace cafe and the boys and girls club are trying to take that off of parents shoulders.

Families say having people in the community that care this much means the world to them.

“You know, there’s people that care and they are taking there time to make sure that somebody has a meal. It just makes such a difference, especially in this time of uncertainty,” says Alama Mora.

The Mobile Grace Cafe says they plan to have another event in October.

