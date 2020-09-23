Advertisement

Sons of Italy reopens again after tough few fears

(WOWT)
By John Chapman
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Luck hasn’t been on the side of members of the Sons of Italy for decades. The organization has helped area and international charities, but lately, the Sons of Italy have been fighting to keep the bills paid and the doors open.

An accidental fire burned the Sons of Italy hall back in January of 2017. The hall had to be rebuilt. It was a struggle and the project took years to complete.

“We had some building problems that we finally straightened out and again it’s all one at a time, one foot in front of the other,” said Aliano with Sons of Italy.

It took three years, but the organization was able to walk their way back. In February of 2020, the hall was re-opened, spaghetti and meatball dinners were coming out of the kitchen by the dozens.

We filled the hall and we thought well heck this is great, everybody has responded well to the opening and we’re going to get back on our feet again," said Aliano.

But the Sons of Italy were knocked off their feet again and they never saw it coming. COVID-19 dealt them another blow.

“We had to take the safe way in which was the shutdown and I don’t know we didn’t have much of a choice there,” said Aliano.

Now the sons are once again preparing meatballs to go with the spaghetti. They opened last week but the turnout was less than expected.

Organizers are hoping that people will be more comfortable coming out to lunch. There is social distancing while you wait for your food, you have to wear a mask to enter, and there’s an extra clean up detail working the room.

“They’ll get up from the table and then they’ll disinfect all the way from the chairs to the salt and pepper shakers,” said Aliano.

Officials here say they need to make money to help pay for their new building and continue to help their charities.

"Right now, it seems like the old saying we’re working paycheck to paycheck 09 56 58

The Sons of Italy have been serving dinners for decades. And organizers say they really miss the people.

Lunch is served at the Sons of Italy hall tomorrow from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can get your dinner to go.

They also open Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

