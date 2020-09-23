Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Starting with some fog then early fall warmth builds in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting with some fog and clouds in the area that may be tough to shake for a while this morning. We will eventually get some afternoon sunshine as we climb into the lower 80s. South winds at 10-20 mph will try to gust to near 25 mph in parts of the area.

Warm Wednesday (WOWT)

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

Get ready for a little more warmth building in the rest of the week. Upper 80s are on track Thursday and 90s are likely in the area Friday. A little more humidity is likely the rest of the week as well before cooler and drier air slide in for the weekend. Next week will be much cooler with blustery winds sending that cool air our way.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

